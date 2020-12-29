Winston-Salem man charged with setting fire at Lowes Foods store on Robinhood Road

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Tuesday after police accused him of setting a fire Sunday at the Lowes Foods store at 3372 Robinhood Road, court records show.

Timothy Douglas Bailey, 36, of Old Town Road was charged with felony burning of a building, according to an arrest warrant.

Bailey was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $15,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Bailey is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department received a report about the fire at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, said Battalion Chief Scott Gauldin of the fire department.

Further details about the fire were unavailable Tuesday night.

Officials at Lowes Foods said in a statement that the store opened on time at 6 a.m. Sunday.

