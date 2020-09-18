Winston-Salem man died last year from a gunshot wound to his head, according to autopsy report

Police Lt. Gregory Dorn, who supervises police detectives, couldn't be reached Friday for comment about Threats' killing.

Monique Gardin of Greensboro said Friday that Threats is the father of her 4-year-old daughter, Nadia. Gardin and Threats had broken up, but they remained in contact before he was killed, Gardin said.

Threats had been with his daughter on her birthday, and he was killed 11 days later, Gardin said.

"The reality of his death really hurts," Gardin said. "I hurt for my daughter. She really loved her dad, and he really loved his daughter."

Gardin said she hadn't spoken to a detective about her former boyfriend's killing since the day he died.

"I haven't heard anything about his murder, and it's been a year," Gardin said. "I would love to see justice. No matter his lifestyle, he deserves justice."

A native of Gaston County, Threats moved to Winston-Salem with Gardin in 2015 after he was released from a state prison, Gardin said.

Threats served 6½ years in prison after he was convicted in Gaston County in May 2008 of robbery with a dangerous weapon, receiving a stolen vehicle and possession a controlled substance, according to state correction document.