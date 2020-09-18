Winston-Salem man died last year from a gunshot wound to his head, according to autopsy report

A Winston-Salem man died last year from a gunshot wound to his head, according to his autopsy report. His former girlfriend says she wants justice for his killing.
Quenterio Marteco Threats, 29, formerly of Camden Station, was shot and killed on May 31, 2019, Winston-Salem police said. Officers found Threats in the front yard of an apartment in the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle in the city's northeastern section.
Threats died of a gunshot wound to his head, the report said. Dr. Patrick Lantz, a Forsyth County medical examiner, conducted an autopsy on Threats' body on June 3, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Officers arrived at the scene at 3:51 a.m. after they received a report of gunfire, police said. The officers and emergency medical technicians tried to revive Threats but were unsuccessful, according to the autopsy report.
Threats was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.
Investigators found a .357-caliber handgun next to Threats' body and .22-caliber and a .45-caliber shell casings near his body, the report said.
"A .45-caliber handgun was located 30 to 40 yards away from (Threats) with a live round in the chamber, a round on the ground, and an attached laser still activated," the report said.
Winston-Salem police have not reported any arrests in Threats' death.
Police Lt. Gregory Dorn, who supervises police detectives, couldn't be reached Friday for comment about Threats' killing.
Monique Gardin of Greensboro said Friday that Threats is the father of her 4-year-old daughter, Nadia. Gardin and Threats had broken up, but they remained in contact before he was killed, Gardin said.
Threats had been with his daughter on her birthday, and he was killed 11 days later, Gardin said.
"The reality of his death really hurts," Gardin said. "I hurt for my daughter. She really loved her dad, and he really loved his daughter."
Gardin said she hadn't spoken to a detective about her former boyfriend's killing since the day he died.
"I haven't heard anything about his murder, and it's been a year," Gardin said. "I would love to see justice. No matter his lifestyle, he deserves justice."
A native of Gaston County, Threats moved to Winston-Salem with Gardin in 2015 after he was released from a state prison, Gardin said.
Threats served 6½ years in prison after he was convicted in Gaston County in May 2008 of robbery with a dangerous weapon, receiving a stolen vehicle and possession a controlled substance, according to state correction document.
Threats moved to Winston-Salem to start his life over, Gardin said. Threats landed jobs at the United Furniture Industries in Winston-Salem and the Center for Creating Opportunities, a group home in Winston-Salem for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"He didn't want to go back to prison," Gardin said of Threats. "He tried to do the right thing."
