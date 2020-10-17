Winston-Salem man faces charges following vehicle chase Friday night with Forsyth County sheriff's deputies

A Winston-Salem man faces multiple charges after Forsyth County sheriff's deputies chased his vehicle Friday night and arrested him, authorities said.

Sean Lamont Albright, 48, of Parkland Court was charged Saturday with fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer and two counts of misdemeanor larceny, court records show. Albright also is charged with second-degree trespassing and driving while his license was revoked.

Albright was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $5,500, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Albright is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and Nov. 5.

The incident began when a deputy saw Albright driving a 2003 Cadillac Deville on Old Hollow Road at Jacob Autumns Drive, and the vehicle had no visible registration date, and was traveling 15 mph over the speed limit of 45 mph and driver had stop-sign violations, a court record shows.

Deputies tried to stop a vehicle in the 1500 block of Old Hollow Road, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.