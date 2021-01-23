Winston-Salem man found with fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning at East Monmouth Street

A Winston-Salem man was found with fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning in the 600 block of East Monmouth Street, authorities said.

Hubert Alexander Rivers, 28, of Reidsville Road was pronounced dead at the scene, Winston-Salem police said.

Officer arrived at 615 E. Monmouth St at 12:28 a.m. on a reported shooting, police said.

Investigators learned that Rivers was a patron at Ocean King, a sweepstakes games business at 615 E. Monmouth St., before the shooting happened, police said.

Rivers was involved in an argument before he left the business, police said.

Officers closed the 600 block of Monmouth Street for a few hours as investigators searched for clues.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The shooting was an isolated incident, and detectives are investigating the matter, police said.

Rivers' death is the city's second homicide this year, as compared to one homicide for the same period in 2020, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

