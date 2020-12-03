Winston-Salem man is shot and wounded on Baux Mountain Road

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Thursday in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m., police said. Officers also received a report that the victim had left the scene and went to the Downtown Health Plaza at 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers then went to the Downtown Health Plaza and found the victim, William Antoine Foster, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, police said.

Foster was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition Thursday night, police said. Foster sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that Foster was a passenger in a vehicle, which had stopped in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Road, police said. Another vehicle pulled up beside his vehicle, and someone fired shots at his vehicle.

Foster then returned fire as the driver and Foster left the scene, police said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and was not a random act of violence, police said.

No other injuries were reported, but an uninvolved vehicle was damaged, police said. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

