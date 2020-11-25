 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem man shot by someone who fired from a vehicle. Police say it wasn't a random act.
0 comments

Winston-Salem man shot by someone who fired from a vehicle. Police say it wasn't a random act.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man was shot Tuesday evening by someone who fired from a vehicle and then fled the scene.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department went to the 200 block of Weisner Street about 6:20 p.m. after several neighbors called to report hearing gunfire.

Mario Hawkins, 38, told officers he had been standing in front of a residence when he was shot a couple of times, police said in a news release. Hawkins was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Witnesses said they saw someone shooting at Hawkins from a vehicle that stopped in the street and then left the area, police said.

Officers were still investigating the shooting in southern Winston-Salem Tuesday evening. The incident does not appear to have been a random act, the news release says.

The Police Department requests that anyone with information about this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-­727-­2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News