Winston-Salem man shot by someone who fired from a vehicle. Police say it wasn't a random act.

A Winston-Salem man was shot Tuesday evening by someone who fired from a vehicle and then fled the scene.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department went to the 200 block of Weisner Street about 6:20 p.m. after several neighbors called to report hearing gunfire.

Mario Hawkins, 38, told officers he had been standing in front of a residence when he was shot a couple of times, police said in a news release. Hawkins was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Witnesses said they saw someone shooting at Hawkins from a vehicle that stopped in the street and then left the area, police said.

Officers were still investigating the shooting in southern Winston-Salem Tuesday evening. The incident does not appear to have been a random act, the news release says.

The Police Department requests that anyone with information about this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-­727-­2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.