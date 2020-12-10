Winston-Salem police arrest man in connection with shooting last week on Baux Mountain Road

Winston-Salem police and federal authorities arrested a man Thursday in connection with shooting and wounding another man on Dec. 3.

Corey Clevon Carpenter, 30, of Efird Street was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance in operation and discharging a firearm into occupied property, causing serious bodily injury, police said.

Carpenter is accused of firing a gun into an occupied moving vehicle, inflicting a serious bodily injury, according to an arrest warrant.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT Team and the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Carpenter in the 800 block of Moravia Street, police said. Carpenter also was served with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

Carpenter was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $120,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

William Antoine Foster, 35, of Winston-Salem was shot and wounded in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Road. Officers responded to the reported shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.