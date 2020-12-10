Winston-Salem police arrest man in connection with shooting last week on Baux Mountain Road

Winston-Salem police and federal authorities arrested a man Thursday in connection with shooting and wounding another man on Dec. 3.
Corey Clevon Carpenter, 30, of Efird Street was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance in operation and discharging a firearm into occupied property, causing serious bodily injury, police said.
Carpenter is accused of firing a gun into an occupied moving vehicle, inflicting a serious bodily injury, according to an arrest warrant.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT Team and the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Carpenter in the 800 block of Moravia Street, police said. Carpenter also was served with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
Carpenter was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $120,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
William Antoine Foster, 35, of Winston-Salem was shot and wounded in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Road. Officers responded to the reported shooting shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Officers also received a report that the victim had left the scene and went to the Downtown Health Plaza at 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police then went to the Downtown Health Plaza and found Foster suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Foster was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators learned that Foster was a passenger in a vehicle, which had stopped in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Road, police said. Another vehicle pulled up beside his vehicle, and someone fired shots at his vehicle.
Foster then returned fire as the driver and Foster left the scene, police said.
