Winston-Salem police arrest man on a murder charge in connection with another man's shooting death in August
Winston-Salem police arrested a man Thursday in connection with the August shooting death of another man, authorities said.

Quinton Lajuan Duncan, 29, of Northcliffe Drive, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Aaron Lamar Shepherd on Aug. 15, police said. Duncan also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officer found Shepherd, 28, at 11:19 a.m. with gunshot wounds lying on the ground in front of 106 Fir Drive, police said. Emergency medical technicians pronounced Shepherd dead at the scene.

Duncan was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Duncan is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

