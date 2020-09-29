Winston-Salem police arrest man on rape and other offenses for two related incidents, authorities say

A woman told officers she had returned to her apartment, police said. She was unlocking her apartment's door and using her cell phone.

The second victim then noticed a man a short distance behind her, police said. The second victim opened the door and walked into her home.

The suspect then followed the second victim, prevented her from closing the apartment door and forced his way into her apartment, police said.

The suspect then assaulted the second victim by grabbing and striking her while he attempted to take her cell phone. The second victim fought back, ran from the apartment and screamed for help. A neighbor aided the second victim, who used the neighbor’s cell phone to call 911.

The suspect then left the apartment and ran from the scene, police said. Investigators linked both incidents to Taylor.

About seven hours later on Sept. 25, a patrol officer noticed a man matching Taylor's description on foot at the intersection of Ambercrest Drive and Split Rail Circle in northern Winston-Salem, police said. The officer then talked to Taylor, who ran from the officer.

After a short chase, the officer struggled with Taylor before taking him into custody, police said.

Anyone with information about these two incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.