Winston-Salem police arrest man on rape and other offenses for two related incidents, authorities say

Winston-Salem police have arrested a man on rape and other charges in two related incidents, authorities said.
Tavon Demaris Taylor, 20, who has no permanent address, has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree sex offense, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and assault by strangulation, police said. Taylor was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $250,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
In the first incident, officers were called about 10:20 p.m. Sept. 24 to an apartment in the 200 block of Stone Ridge Drive, police said.
Officers determined that a woman had returned to her apartment and was opening her apartment door.
That's when a man approached her from behind and forced his way into her apartment, police said. The man was a stranger to the victim.
The suspect then strangled the victim while forcing the victim to perform various sex acts against her will, police said. After the assault, the victim ran from the apartment and called 911 from a cell phone belonging to someone at the apartment complex.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for bruising and scratches, police said.
In the second incident, officers were called around 11:36 a.m. Sept. 25 to the 1500 block of Woods Road, police said.
A woman told officers she had returned to her apartment, police said. She was unlocking her apartment's door and using her cell phone.
The second victim then noticed a man a short distance behind her, police said. The second victim opened the door and walked into her home.
The suspect then followed the second victim, prevented her from closing the apartment door and forced his way into her apartment, police said.
The suspect then assaulted the second victim by grabbing and striking her while he attempted to take her cell phone. The second victim fought back, ran from the apartment and screamed for help. A neighbor aided the second victim, who used the neighbor’s cell phone to call 911.
The suspect then left the apartment and ran from the scene, police said. Investigators linked both incidents to Taylor.
About seven hours later on Sept. 25, a patrol officer noticed a man matching Taylor's description on foot at the intersection of Ambercrest Drive and Split Rail Circle in northern Winston-Salem, police said. The officer then talked to Taylor, who ran from the officer.
After a short chase, the officer struggled with Taylor before taking him into custody, police said.
Anyone with information about these two incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
336-727-7299
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!