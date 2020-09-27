Winston-Salem police arrest man on rape, kidnapping, other charges in separate incidents

About 13 hours later, police were called to a separate incident at 11:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of Woods Road involving a potential breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize and harm.

Officers said they were met by a woman in her early 20s at the scene, not the same individual in the first incident.

The second victim said she had just returned to her apartment and was in the process of unlocking her apartment door while utilizing her cell phone, according to police.

She said she noticed a young adult male a short distance behind her. As she opened the apartment door, she said the man followed her in and forcefully prevented her from closing the door.

The woman said the man began to physically assault her by grabbing and striking her while attempting to take her cellphone. She fought back and was able to flee the apartment while screaming for help.

A neighbor came to her aid and allowed her to use their cellphone to call 911, police said. The man fled the scene on foot.

Police detectives determined that the two incidents were related and police began searching the surroundings of both areas of the incidents.