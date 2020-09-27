Winston-Salem police arrest man on sexual assault, other charges in separate incidents

Winston-Salem police have arrested a 20-year-old man on sexual assault and other charges involving two separate incidents last week.
Police reported Sunday in a news release that Tavon Demaris Taylor, no address provided, faces numerous charges from incidents that occurred at 10:20 p.m. Thursday and 11:36 a.m. Friday.
Taylor was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
The report on the incidents started with officers being sent Thursday night to an apartment in the 200 block of Stone Ridge Drive to investigate a potential case of rape.
Officers determined that an adult female in her early 20s had returned to her apartment and was in the process of opening her apartment door when a young adult male approached her from behind and forced his way into the apartment. The victim said the male was a stranger to her.
Police said the male suspect strangled the victim while forcing her to perform or engage in various sex acts against her will.
The victim managed to flee the apartment and call 911 from a cellphone belonging to an individual at the apartment complex. The male suspect was observed by witnesses fleeing the victim’s apartment.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for bruising and scratches.
About 13 hours later, police were called to a separate incident at 11:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of Woods Road involving a potential breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize and harm.
Officers said they were met by a woman in her early 20s at the scene, not the same individual in the first incident.
The second victim said she had just returned to her apartment and was in the process of unlocking her apartment door while utilizing her cell phone.
She said she noticed a young adult male a short distance behind her. As she opened the apartment door, she said the young male followed her in and forcefully prevented her from closing the door.
The victim said the young male began to physically assault her by grabbing and striking her while attempting to take the cellphone that she was utilizing. She fought back and was able to flee the apartment while screaming for help.
A neighbor came to the aid of the second victim and allowed her to use their cellphone to call 911. The young male fled the scene on foot.
Police detectives determined that the two incidents were related and police began searching the surroundings of both areas of the incidents.
At 7:40 p.m. Friday, a patrol officer noticed a young adult male on foot at the intersection of Ambercrest Drive and Split Rail Circle.
The report indicated the young male "very closely matched" the description provided for the suspect, while the location was a short distance from where the Thursday night assault occurred.
After the patrol officer approached the young male, he attempted to flee from the officer. After a foot pursuit and physical struggle, the officer was able to take the young male into custody.
As it relates to the sexual assault that occurred in the 200 block of Stone Ridge Drive, Taylor has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree sex offense, kidnapping, and assault by strangulation.
As it related to the incident that occurred in the 1500 block of Woods Road, Taylor was charged with felonious breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize and injure, and assault on a female.
The report included that Taylor had been incarcerated on unrelated crimes from December until early August.
Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or by "Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
