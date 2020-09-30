Winston-Salem police arrest two men who are connected to two armed robberies

Winston-Salem police have arrested two men in connection with two armed robberies that have occurred in the city, authorities said. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Yefry Perez Corporan, 22, of Lexington and Shaquan Dannard McCall, 33, of Hendersonville were charged each with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of second-degree kidnapping, police said.

Corporan and McCall were being held Wednesday in the Guilford County Jail with their bonds set at $75,000, police said.

Investigators linked the men to an armed robbery that happened at 7:14 p.m. Sept. 11 at the T-Mobile store in the 2800 block of Waughtown Street, police said.

In addition, investigators linked Corporan and McCall to an armed robbery that occurred at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Boost Mobile store in the 200 block of Jonestown Road.

Two suspects entered the store and approached an employee when she walked to the front lobby, police said. One suspect displayed a handgun.

The suspects then stole merchandise from the store, and left the scene in a pickup traveling south on Jonestown Road, police said.

