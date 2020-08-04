Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department continued their investigation Monday into the weekend deaths of two 14-year-olds from injuries sustained in an apparent drive-by shooting.
Meanwhile, the department’s Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating five non-lethal shootings that took place over the weekend.
The weekend followed violence in July that included three other deaths, yet another drive-by shooting of a 14-year-old and an armed confrontation between two groups at Hanes Mall.
The rash of shootings in the city concerns Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.
“It’s very concerning when we see an increase in homicides, particularly among young folks,” Joines said Monday.
Police have not yet identified the two 14-year-olds who died over the weekend.
Officers went to the 800 block of Utah Drive at 12:37 a.m. Saturday and found the two teens lying in the year with apparent gunshot wounds. One died at the scene, and the other died later in the day at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.
Witnesses said that the two victims and some others were having a small gathering when a vehicle drove through the area and someone fired shots. Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.
Police Lt. G.A. Dorn said Monday that the investigation “is still very active” and no other information would be released.
About 12 hours after the Utah Drive shootings, a Clemmons man was shot and wounded in the 300 block of Motor Road, police said. The victim, Alejandro Rivas, 30, received non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Rivas was shot after he argued with another person, police said.
In another incident, police are looking for someone who fired at buildings Sunday within the Rolling Hills Apartments on Ferrell Court. No injuries were reported.
Officers also went to Ferrell Court shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday after they received a report of a shooting at that time.
Ivory Mohammed, 23, who was sitting outside her apartment, was wounded, police said. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
Mohammed was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
About 40 minutes later, police were called about an exchange of gunfire in the 7700 block of North Point Boulevard that resulted in injuries to two men.
Gerr O’Neal II, 28, of Fiddlers Court sustained a gunshot wound to his face, and Sulaiman Mohammed, 23, of Liberty Hall Circle, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.
The men were arguing before the shots were fired, police said.
Both men were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police don’t know if Ivory Mohammed and Sulaiman Mohammed are related.
Officers went to another reported shooting at 2:35 a.m. Sunday at the LaQuinta Motel at 2020 Griffith Road. Police found Delwann Singletary, 34, of Trellis Lane, with a gunshot wound in his face. Singletary was fighting with another man at the motel when the suspect revealed a handgun and shot him, police said.
Singletary was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, police said.
Another incident happened at 7:41 a.m. July 30 when officers found Michael Sturdivant, 52, with multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home in the 500 block of Alspaugh Drive, police said.
Sturdivant was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition , police said.
Prior to the shooting, Sturdivant had an argument with Tyriq Jaquon Williams, 23, who lives in the same home with Sturdivant, police said.
Williams is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said. Williams is accused of shooting Sturdivant multiple times, police said.
Williams was being held Monday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Several fatal shootings also occurred in July:
- One shooting happened at 2:05 a.m. July 13 in the 1200 block of Academy Street, police said. The victim, Kalil Nathaniel Rice, 19, of Capistrano Drive was later found dead on Gray Avenue with gunshot wound to his head. Police say he was playing Russian roulette with four other people.
- Karla Ragsdale Essick, 54, was shot and killed at 7:08 a.m. July 15 at 217 Cool Springs Road. Hermon Lowell Aycoth, 87, a neighbor, has been charged with murder in connection with Essick’s death.
- Rohaun Rutherford, 21, of Hemingway St. was found at 9:55 p.m. July 19 lying outside 1147 E. 1147 St with a gunshot wound. Rutherford was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
And several drive-by shootings took place in late July:
- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting at 12:42 p.m July 15, police said. Jassy Salinas Vargas, 22, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as shooting inside city limits and fleeing to elude arrest. Three other men have been charged in the case.
- Three people in a yard were shot about 5 p.m. July 25 when the occupants of two vehicles fired at them, police said. Zachery George, 19, Derisee Dillworth, 24, and Treyvez George, 21, suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
- April Couser, 39, and Carlos Williamson, 23, were shot and wounded by occupants in a vehicle at 2:11 a.m. July 26 in the 1300 block of North Jackson Street, police said. They suffered serious injuries, and were taken to a hospital.
No one was hit by gunfire in a melee at 4:26 p.m. July 13 inside of Hanes Mall. Two groups of armed men fired shots at each other, police said.
Jameel Zimmerman Jr., 20, of High Point was charged with discharging a firearm, and Antonio Lamont Barnes, 21, of Thomasville was charged resisting a public officer. Police are looking for three other people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.