Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA **TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS WILL CONTINUE HEAVY RAIN AND TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS FOR EASTERN NC THROUGH THIS MORNING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CUMBERLAND, EDGECOMBE, FRANKLIN, HALIFAX, HARNETT, HOKE, JOHNSTON, NASH, SAMPSON, WAKE, WARREN, WAYNE, AND WILSON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 40 MILES NORTHEAST OF ROCKY MOUNT NC - 36.3N 77.5W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 28 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE OUT OF EASTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA AND INTO SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINIA EARLY THIS MORNING. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING ARE THE MAIN THREATS. DUE TO SATURATED SOILS AND STRONG WINDS, EXPECT NUMEROUS DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES. CONDITIONS HAVE IMPROVED ACROSS SOUTHERN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA AND WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE SOUTH TO NORTH THROUGH THE MORNING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS THE NORTHEAST PIEDMONT AND CENTRAL AND NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS THE NORTHEAST PIEDMONT AND CENTRAL AND NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST DANGEROUS FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. * TORNADOES: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ANY ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. REMEMBER, DURING THE STORM 9 1 1 EMERGENCY SERVICES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND IF CONDITIONS ARE UNSAFE. THIS SHOULD BE A BIG FACTOR IN YOUR DECISION MAKING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READYNC.ORG - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH NC AROUND 11 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.