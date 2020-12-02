Police release information on burglary suspect who grabbed teen through window

Winston-Salem police released information Wednesday about a suspect who approached a house in the 2600 block of Rosemary Street in late October and startled a sleeping juvenile.

The incident happened at 2:27 a.m. Oct. 28 when officers responded to a reported burglary, police said.

The initial report indicated a man reached through an open bedroom window where a juvenile was sleeping, and grabbed her arm, police said. The juvenile provided the officers a description of the suspect.

When detectives re-interviewed the juvenile, who was startled and frightened by the incident, they learned that the suspect had not made any attempt to forcefully remove her from the home, police said. The man made contact with her hand and then retreated from the window and ran from the scene.

At this point, investigators haven't determined the suspect's intentions or confirmed whether the suspect was frightened after making contact with the juvenile and learning the home was occupied, or if the suspect had a further criminal motive, police said.