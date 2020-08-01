Two 14-year-olds died Saturday from injuries sustained in an apparent drive-by shooting.
According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at approximately 12:37 a.m. Saturday at 811 Utah Drive. When they arrived, police said, they found the two teens lying in the yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
One of the teenagers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the other was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance. That second teen later died Saturday evening at approximately 6:50 p.m. Their names were both withheld by police.
The WSPD Criminal Investigations Division investigated and, according to police, learned from witnesses that the two victims and some others were having a small gathering at the address.
A vehicle drove through the area and fired at the two victims, police said. Witnesses heard multiple shots, and investigators located multiple shell casings at the scene.
It was the city’s 17th and 18th homicide this year. At this time last year, there had been 15.
This was the second straight weekend there was a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. A pair last weekend sent a combined five people to the hospital.
According to Winston-Salem police Lt. Greg Dorn, Saturday’s shooting had no indication of a connection to the week before.
Last weekend, two separate shootings took place roughly two miles from each other that sent five people to the hospital.
The first happened around 5 p.m. on July 25. Police said two vehicles stopped in front of a residence in the 900 block of Ferrell Avenue. Three victims were shot in the yard, police said, while trying to run for shelter.
Nine hours later, at 2:11 a.m. on Sunday, another drive-by occurred in the 1300 block of North Jackson Avenue. Much like the Ferrell Avenue incident, police said the two victims were outside when a vehicle drove up and began shooting at the victims.
In both cases, the cars fled the scenes before police arrived. All five victims of last week’s shootings were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but all were in stable condition when police released information about both.
“We are looking at all avenues right now,” police Lt. John Morris has said about last weekend’s shootings. “They are trying to determine a nexus.”
The case of the Utah Drive shooting is still very active, police said. Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.