Winston-Salem woman stabbed, seriously injured

A Winston-Salem woman was seriously injured early Saturday morning after she was stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

Nancy Silvia Garcia-Santiago, 50, of Brannigan Village Circle was taken to a local hospital where she was in serious condition Saturday with life-threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers went to the scene of a reported stabbing shortly after 3:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Brannigan Village Circle, police said. Officers then found Garcia-Santiago, a homeowner, with multiple stab wounds to her torso.

Police are investigating the incident, and no further information was immediately available.

Police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

