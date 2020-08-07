Arnita Miles speaks during a rally called Black Ops: Rebellion of Black Women at Gateway Commons Park at the corner of Northwest Boulevard and Oak Street, Sunday, May 31, 2020. The site was where Ella Crawley was killed.
Ella Crawley, 50, was found severely beaten and partially clothed in Gateway Commons Park on May 23, 2020. She died a day later.
A Winston-Salem woman was beaten so badly that bones in her face were broken and she had severe swelling in her brain, resulting in her death, according to an autopsy report released Friday. She also was strangled, resulting in bleeding around her throat and windpipe.
Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, was found May 23 near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park in the Aster Park area off Northwest Boulevard. She died of her injuries on May 24, and Winston-Salem police said that she had died from blunt-force injuries and strangulation. Winston-Salem police have not arrested anyone in connection to her death.
Crawley, who was homeless, was found undressed from the waist down. Her pants were found in a different location. The autopsy said that the manner of death was homicide.
The autopsy report said that Crawley had swelling and bruising on her face and some of her facial bones were fractured. She had severe swelling in her brain and bleeding around her brain.
Blood vessels in her eyes were ruptured, a sign of strangulation, and her liver and right kidney were torn. Her right lung was bruised. Investigators have been trying to determine if Crawley had been sexually assaulted. The autopsy report does not make that clear.
Winston-Salem police have canvassed the neighborhoods near the 300 block of West Northwest Boulevard in efforts to find out who killed Crawley.
Police have said Crawley was often in the area where she was found and likely encountered the attacker near where she was found or on Northwest Boulevard. She was found about 7 a.m. May 23, and police think the attack happened shortly before she was found, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem police.
Crawley's relatives have said she had a history of mental illness.
Miranda Jones and Ikulture Chandler helped organize an event in late May, "Black Ops: Rebellion of Black Women," that drew 200 people. The event honored Crawley and another black woman, Jericka McKee, 21, who was shot to death. Two people have been arrested and charged in McGee's death.
Jones, Chandler and one of Crawley's sisters, Melissa Crawley, said in July that Winston-Salem police should be doing more to get justice for Ella Crawley. Capt. Steve Tollie of the Winston-Salem Police Department said police detectives conducted two previous canvasses of the neighborhood, including the one the morning Crawley was found.
According to one of her brothers, Crawley grew up in Bluefield, W.Va., where she graduated from Bluefield High School. Two of her brothers, Bobby Ellison and Alex Crawley, retired from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Crawley worked for Novant Health at one point, preparing food for staff members. In early 2019, Crawley was reported missing but she was quickly located.
(1) comment
This heartless, soulless killer, when captured, should receive the death penalty for this heinous crime. No plea deals from the prosecutor's office whatsoever. DEATH PENALTY.
