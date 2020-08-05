A shooting at the Salem Gardens Apartment building left one woman injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the woman who was shot was driving through the area around 1 a.m. when someone fired at her vehicle. The woman then drove to Reynolds Forest Drive, where police found her.
Charity Moore, 32, of Winston-Salem was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators said she is expected to recover.
Police charged 21-year-old Jermaine Stubbs of Garden Court with assault with a deadly weapon, with intent to kill. He also faces charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, assault by pointing a gun, shooting into an occupied vehicle, marijuana possession and shooting inside city limits.
