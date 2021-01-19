Yadkin County man faces charges of child sex offenses

A Yadkin County man has been arrested and charged with sex offenses, authorities said Tuesday.

Jaden Shane Brown, 21, of Hamptonville was charged with three counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office received a report of sexual offenses involving a child on Nov. 27, and investigators then linked Brown to those offenses, the sheriff's office said.

Brown was taken to the Yadkin County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said. Brown is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.

