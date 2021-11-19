Crow: Old Testament story points toward Eucharist

"Reading stories forces us to exercise our empathy and imagination muscles, and that helps us conceive what the Bible depicts, helps us connect with others, and helps us apply the truths." — James M. Hamilton
This week’s column will include a response to a question about King Melchizedek. A general view will provide readers with an introduction to an interesting king and priest with references for additional information.
I am pleased when readers express interest in the amazing stories of faith in the Old Testament.
Even though Melchizedek has limited coverage in scripture, his story is important. It has been discussed by many scholars with different interpretations. Since the paths to understanding the words of scripture are challenging, we need to share ideas.
Melchizedek was a king and a priest. He was the first in the Hebrew Bible to be designated as a priest (Kohen). Hebrews 7:2b-3 provides important and interesting information “First, the name Melchizedek means king of righteousness; also, king of Salem means king of peace. Without father or mother, without genealogy, without beginning of days or end of life, resembling the Son of God, he remains a priest forever.”
Genesis 14:18-20 describes the meeting of Melchizedek and Abram. “Then Melchizedek king of Salem brought out bread and wine. He was priest of God Most High, and he blessed Abram, saying, ‘Blessed be Abram by God Most High, Creator of heaven and earth. And praise be to God Most High, who delivered your enemies into your hand.’ Then Abram gave him a tenth of everything.’” In this meeting, Melchizedek and Abraham shared the bread and wine which many people consider to be the precursor of the Eucharist. Melchizedek and Abram’s sharing the bread and wine was an Old Testament type of covenant.
Hebrews 7:15-17 reveals the parallels between Jesus and Melchizedek. “And what we have said is even more clear if another priest like Melchizedek appears, one who has become a priest not on the basis of a regulation as to his ancestry but on the basis of the power of an indestructible life. For it is declared, You are a priest forever, in the order of Melchizedek.”
In 1 Corinthians 11:24-25, Jesus made the Old Testament meal into a New Covenant, “When he had given thanks, he broke the bread and said, ‘This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.’ Then he took the cup, saying, ‘This cup is the new covenant in my blood; do this, whenever you drink it, in remembrance of me.’” Old Testament rituals are brought forth and become a part of the New Testament. Covenants are binding religious promises. God makes promises to His people through covenants. The unity of faith creates a firm foundation for which the heart swells with gratefulness.
It should be noted that Melchizedek’s name later entered the canon of the Roman mass. Melchizedek is venerated as a Saint in the Catholic Church. (https://www.ncregister.com/blog/the-mysterious-st-melchizedek-of-the-old-testament)
On Sunday, Nov. 14, we were invited to join members of West End United Methodist Church in Thomasville for their One Hundred Year Celebration. The tributes to the people who have kept the Spirit of the Word alive for many families and generations were moving. It reminded me of the importance of religion for family unity and the role of churches in communities.
With the lack of harmony in many social and community gatherings, we have lost our willingness to be civil and productive. Working for the common good of our communities and for the well-being of our children has been replaced by disruptive, ugly interactions from people who exchange verbal abuses. Said author Toni Morrison: "Don’t let anybody convince you this is the way the world is and therefore must be. It must be the way it ought to be."
It is time to return to places of worship and commit to the importance of unified communities of good will and positive actions. People with or without religious affiliations could find places to meditate and remember ways to express kindness and support. People need to replace anger and hate with reason and understanding before it devours the country.
"America knows that this world of ours must avoid becoming a community of dreadful fear and hate, and be a proud confederation of mutual trust and respect." — Dwight D. Eisenhower
"Open my eyes to see wonderful things in your Word." — Psalm 119:18