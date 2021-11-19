Crow: Old Testament story points toward Eucharist

Hebrews 7:15-17 reveals the parallels between Jesus and Melchizedek. “And what we have said is even more clear if another priest like Melchizedek appears, one who has become a priest not on the basis of a regulation as to his ancestry but on the basis of the power of an indestructible life. For it is declared, You are a priest forever, in the order of Melchizedek.”

In 1 Corinthians 11:24-25, Jesus made the Old Testament meal into a New Covenant, “When he had given thanks, he broke the bread and said, ‘This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.’ Then he took the cup, saying, ‘This cup is the new covenant in my blood; do this, whenever you drink it, in remembrance of me.’” Old Testament rituals are brought forth and become a part of the New Testament. Covenants are binding religious promises. God makes promises to His people through covenants. The unity of faith creates a firm foundation for which the heart swells with gratefulness.

It should be noted that Melchizedek’s name later entered the canon of the Roman mass. Melchizedek is venerated as a Saint in the Catholic Church. (https://www.ncregister.com/blog/the-mysterious-st-melchizedek-of-the-old-testament)