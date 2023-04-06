Blame it on the mountains.

A weather phenomenon known as “cold-air damming” will keep conditions in the Triad chilly, wet and windy leading into the Easter holiday, forecasters say.

After a cold front moves through the area from the northwest Friday, cooler air will essentially remain trapped in the Triad through Saturday by the Appalachian range, said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office.

Local temperatures are expected to tumble Friday, reaching the mid-40s by 5 p.m. — nearly 40 degrees colder than Thursday’s high and more than 20 degrees below normal — and remain virtually steady overnight and throughout the day Saturday.

“This is going to be a fairly classic one,” Swiggett said, referring to the damming effect. “As the front collapses to our south ... we’ll have multiple rounds of rain on Friday then another (round) on Saturday, leading to quite a good soaking."

Including rain in the area Thursday, a total of 2 to 4 inches could fall by the time showers move out Saturday night.

“There could be some localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas, and potentially some river flooding as well with prolonged rainfall,” Swiggett added.

There is a 100% chance of rain Friday and an 80% probability Friday night and Saturday.

Lows will dip into the upper 30s Saturday night as the rain moves out of the area, setting the stage for mostly sunny skies and temperatures nearing 60 degrees on Easter.

The typical high in the Triad for early April is in the upper 60s, and the low is in the mid-40s