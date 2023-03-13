Freeze-threatened fruit in NC

Freezing temperatures this week are expected to potentially impact this year’s strawberry, blueberry, peach and apple crops. Here’s a look at North Carolina statistics for those four fruits:

Strawberries

North Carolina ranks third nationally, with between 1,500 and 2,000 acres of production. The industry is almost entirely based on small-to medium-sized family farms, selling at pick-your-own operations, roadside stands and farmers markets.

Blueberries

Blueberry farms in the state can produce as much as 18,000 pounds of fruit per acre. The North Carolina blueberry crop had a production value of $55 million in 2021, ranking in the top 10 nationally.

Peaches

North Carolina is the seventh leading producer of peaches nationally, with an average of 3.6 million pounds for the fresh market each year. Four months is the average North Carolina peach season, spanning from June to September and peaking in July.

Apples

The state has more than 200 commercial apple operations with 9,000 acres of orchards. Up to 4 million bushels of apples can be produced annually in North Carolina.