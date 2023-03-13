After being fooled by a “false spring,” the Triad finds itself bracing for bitter cold temperatures that could damage some fruit crops after they were awakened early from their winter slumber by record warmth in the first two months of 2023.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in the Triad and much of North Carolina for Monday night and a freeze watch for Tuesday night. Similar temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night.
“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS Raleigh Office advised Monday.
Nightly temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s Monday through Wednesday — more than 10 degrees below normal.
Those conditions pose a threat because blooming is weeks ahead of the typical timeline after the Triad and much of the state experienced the warmest first two months of a year ever recorded — a trend expected to continue in the future as climate change makes a growing number of winter days feel more like spring.
“Farmers with strawberries, peaches and other fruit crops such as blueberries will certainly be paying close attention and working to frost-protect blooming plants if possible to avoid fruit loss,” said Andrea Ashby, spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
That’s because those blooms represent the essential pollination stage of fruit development. But an especially warm February made some plants and trees think it was April or May, when they typically begin to flower.
"Some farmers have even reported small strawberries on the plants already around the Raleigh area," Ashby added.
A similar cold snap in March 2022 led to losses in North Carolina's strawberry, blueberry, peach and apple crops.
“Having this warm winter and then cold winter nights is really detrimental because your plant is in shock,” explained Biswanath Dari, a professor of agriculture and natural resources at N.C. A&T State University. “It doesn’t know what to do. It says, ‘I’m warm. I’m going to bloom now. I’m happy.’”
But one night with temperatures below 30 degrees can lead to a 10% crop loss, and the potential damage can reach 90% in sub-25 degree weather, Dari said while offering some advice to growers.
“You should literally take your truck, go to the farm and babysit your plants,” he suggested.
‘Keep my crop alive’
There are a few fundamental strategies for protecting crops in sub-freezing conditions, Dari noted.
The most common involves applying water to create a layer of ice on the plants.
“The ice crystals stay on the crops,” Dari explained. “That creates a warm ambience (at 32 degrees) that insulates the plant and then protects your bloom, protects your plant, protects your flower or vegetable or fruit.”
On some larger farms, so-called “frost fans” move higher, warmer air down over the orchard or field, but that is an expensive option out of the reach of many farmers.
Covering crops with tarps will keep the soil and plants warm. But that’s a labor-intensive option that might not be practical, especially on short notice, Dari said.
“Some (solutions) might be feasible and some might not,” he added. “You just have to be prepared as a farmer and say, ‘This is the challenge for me, to keep my crop alive.’”
Closer to home
A post-bloom freeze isn’t just a risk in fields and orchards. Yards and other landscaped areas could also be impacted.
“Usually, anything that has put out new growth and especially anything flowering or with flower buds is most susceptible to damage,” said Leslie Rose, an N.C. State extension agent in Forsyth County. “If anyone has put out summer annuals, vegetables or herbs early, those are likely to die if they are exposed to frost.”
Rose also recommended protecting anything that has been newly planted or transplanted that may have broken from winter dormancy.
“Anything in pots can be moved inside or to a protected area such as a garage,” she suggested. “Outdoor plants that have started to grow can be covered with a sheet overnight. Remove (the sheet) as the sun comes out and things start to warm up in the morning. Watering is also a good way to insulate the roots.”
Low humidity, dry conditions and strong winds also will combine to create a heightened fire risk Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.