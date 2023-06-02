Davidson County sheriff's deputies shut down a drug-manufacturing operation at a Lexington church that involved the church's pastor.

Authorities seized about 12 pounds of marijuana, about 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41 THC vape pens, 20 marijuana plants and two pounds of THC wax from the South Side Baptist Church property at 1014 Floyd Church Road on Sunday.

The church has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.

Police charged Matthew Price, 28, and Josh Price, 50, with manufacturing marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver THC wax, three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

According to the church's Facebook page, Josh Price was the pastor of the church.

On May 28, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and detectives from the Special Investigations Division conducted an investigation at the church after being told that Josh Price, who lived in the Fellowship Hall behind the church, was manufacturing marijuana, police said.

Price grew the marijuana inside the Fellowship Hall, and arrest warrants showed that investigators also found drug paraphernalia and grow bins, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Journal’s newsgathering partner.

The relationship between the two men was unclear Friday.