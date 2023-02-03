North Carolina has multiple paths to reaching “net-zero” in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, but not without new policies and programs to move the state toward the goal, according to a report released Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

Existing policies alone would get the state just 60% of the way toward its target of taking as much climate-warming pollution out of the atmosphere as it puts in by mid-century, the 101-page North Carolina Deep Decarbonization Pathways Analysis concludes.

The report offers three scenarios, which vary according to the state’s potential pace of converting to all-electric buildings and vehicles, non-polluting energy production and fuels created using plant material or animal waste. All three options would come within 1% of North Carolina’s 2025 target of a 40% greenhouse-gas reduction from 2005 levels, exceed the 2030 goal of cutting emissions in half and reach net-zero by 2050.

“Fighting climate change and strengthening our economy goes hand in hand,” Cooper said in a statement accompanying the report’s release. “This analysis will help us achieve pollution reduction while highlighting new market opportunities to ensure North Carolina remains on the forefront of the clean energy transition.”

Now and then

North Carolina currently sends nearly 160 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually, according to the state’s most recent greenhouse gas inventory.

Transportation and electricity production each account for about one-third of that total. The other third is from fuel combustion in buildings and industrial facilities; and non-combustion emissions from agriculture, waste and methane released during the transmission and distribution of natural gas.

The report’s three scenarios share seven recommendations for reaching net-zero by 2050:

Accelerate a transition to plug-in vehicles and electric heat pumps in buildings “as electricity becomes the foremost fuel powering the economy.” Electricity should represent from 57% to 67% of all energy demand by 2050, up from 30% today.

Aggressively shift electricity generation from fossil fuels to wind and solar, and establish a “target role” for nuclear power and clean-burning hydrogen. North Carolina’s carbon plan, approved by the N.C. Utilities Commission Dec. 27, includes all of those elements but also an early increase in the use of natural gas at the request of Duke Energy, the state’s largest utility.

Encourage energy efficiency with electric appliances and vehicles, improved shells of buildings that limit the weather’s impact on indoor temperatures, and reduce travel on the state’s roads. Per-person energy use should fall by about 45%.

Support the use of decarbonized fuels like hydrogen for industry and large trucks, and explore biofuels. Those alternative fuels should account for between 3% and 13% of energy demand.

Reduce non-energy related greenhouse gas emissions from industry, agriculture, waste and traditional fuel systems by 12% compared to the state’s current projected total.

Protect undeveloped areas and restore forests to increase the amount of land capable of absorbing carbon dioxide. About 42 million metric tons is removed from the atmosphere through such natural “carbon sinks” in North Carolina annually. The report calls for adding up to 10 million metric tons to that total by mid-century.

Reduce petroleum combustion by about 80%, natural gas combustion by 50% to 70%, and all coal combustion.

More to do

“North Carolina is on track to reduce emissions over time, but there are still gaps between existing policies and what it takes to achieve the state’s near- and long-term climate targets,” the report notes. “To reach net zero by 2050, more work needs to be done.”

Those existing policies are tied to the 2021 bipartisan climate legislation approved by the Republican-dominated General Assembly and signed into law by Cooper, a series of related executive orders issued by the governor and passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act last year.

For North Carolina, like most governments and organizations with sustainability goals, “net-zero” does not equal zero emissions. To reach net-zero, the state must balance the greenhouse gases it produces by 2050 with the emissions it removes from the atmosphere.

“North Carolina’s natural and working lands are estimated to sequester over one quarter of the state’s gross (greenhouse gas) emissions and are essential to communities, economies and ecosystems,” the report says. “These natural resources not only mitigate the impacts of climate change by removing carbon from the atmosphere but also build adaptive capacity and resilience to climate change-related weather extremes and other impacts.”

The three proposed pathways would lead to a 73% to 80% actual reduction in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, compared to 2005 levels, by 2050.