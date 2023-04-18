Duke Energy has completed installation of electric vehicle charging stations at three Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks sites as part of a statewide program to expand plug-in opportunities for EV drivers.

The Level 2 stations — which can power up two vehicles at a time — are at Jameson Park, off Meadowlark Drive; the Carl H. Russell Community Center on Carver School Road; and the Hanes Hosiery Community Center on Reynolds Boulevard.

Customers will pay 13 cents per kilowatt hour through the Shell Recharge Solutions app.

“So it would cost about $1 for an hour of charge,” said Duke Energy spokeswoman Logan Kureczka. “This will give the driver about 30 miles of range.”

That’s much less than so-called fast chargers, which can fully power most EV batteries within an hour but are harder to find.

Many EV owners living in single-family homes install their own Level 2 units so their vehicles can charge overnight. But in urban areas where drivers often make shorter trips and are more likely to live in apartments or townhomes not equipped with chargers, plug-in-where-you-can options often are the most viable way to keep EVs running.

The website Chargehub.com lists 14 existing public Level 2 chargers in Winston-Salem.

With its Park & Plug program, Duke Energy said it’s looking for “50 key public site locations in North Carolina to install free Level 2 charging stations to help encourage EV adoption, and to collect data to help understand potential electric grid and utility impacts.”

Duke covers the cost of the equipment, installation and network connections.

As part of the statewide Park & Plug program, the company also plans to add 16 fast chargers, 30 Level 2 stations at apartment and townhome complexes, and 15 school bus chargers while covering a portion of the purchase price for each bus.

On a broader level, state officials are using $109 million in funding from the 2021 federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create a network of DC fast-charging stations along designated major highways and in selected communities, as well as adding hundreds of Level 2 chargers.

The fast stations will fill EV infrastructure gaps along Interstates 40, 77, 85 and 95, along with other highways.

As part of that effort, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality plans to add a fast-charging station at the Hilton Garden Inn off I-40, near Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.