Duke Energy customers in North Carolina will have the option to pay as little as $20 a month to charge plug-in vehicles at home in a pilot program that also aims to adjust when charging takes place to avoid stressing the electric grid during periods of high usage.

Charlotte-based Duke is partnering with General Motors, Ford Motor Company and BMW of North America to offer the flat-fee option to drivers of EVs produced by those manufacturers.

The 12-month EV Complete Home Charging Plan will allow residential customers in North Carolina to use up to 800 kilowatt-hours per month to charge an EV at home. A typical electric-vehicle driver uses less than 15 kilowatt-hours on a given day.

“The average EV owner is already saving about $1,000 per year on fuel costs compared to a traditional vehicle,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “A predictable monthly subscription charge on top of that is going to ensure predictable savings when charging.”

The average U.S. driver of a gasoline-powered vehicle spends between $150 and $200 per month on fuel, according to automotive research firm J.D. Power.

“Beyond cost savings, EV charging at home tends to be convenient because drivers can leave the house with a fully charged vehicle and lessen the number of trips to public charging stations,” Bowman added.

Participating customers of Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes the Triad, will pay $19.99 per month while customers of Duke Energy Progress will be charged $24.99.

How it works

Customers who own or lease a qualifying EV will be invited by the manufacturer to participate in the program starting in September, Duke Energy announced Monday.

During the pilot, participants will use a phone application to tell their automaker how much of charge they want their vehicle to get and when they plan to drive it next. The manufacturer then creates a schedule that “optimizes” drivers’ preferences while attempting to avoid charging when demand on the grid is high.

Duke Energy will measure customer charging data directly from the enrolled vehicles, eliminating the need to install a second meter.

Encouraging EV charging at times when there is plenty of energy capacity is a key component of Duke Energy’s strategy to “ready the grid for growth from transportation electrification,” the company said in its announcement.

As part of the pilot, Duke Energy said it will declare up to three periods per month when participants should avoid charging their vehicles because of expected high grid demand. The automakers will notify customers at least 12 hours in advance and include the date and hours to avoid charging.

“EV charging has the added benefit of flexibility, meaning charging can be managed – such as shifting charging to off-peak hours – which is important in limiting cost increases and mitigating peak demands,” said Harry Sideris, executive vice president of customer experience at Duke Energy.

In North Carolina, the transportation sector is the largest contributor to climate change. Gov. Roy Cooper has made the shift from fuel-powered vehicles to EVs a priority in the state’s strategy to meet goals for reducing climate-impacting pollution.

A key element in that strategy is eliminating “range anxiety” among drivers reluctant to try plug-in vehicles because they fear being stranded on the road with no available charger.