Duke Energy Carolinas paid about $1 billion more for fuel in 2022 than it collected from customers paying their electric bills.

That imbalance is the primary driver of the company’s request to the N.C. Utilities Commission for a more than 16% rate increase by Sept. 1, Charlotte-based Duke said Wednesday. That would be in addition to 16% in other rate hikes the company is seeking by 2026.

If both filings are approved, the average residential customer's bill would increase by more than $31 per month by January 2024, reaching $146.

The latest request would be the largest fuel-related increase in the company’s history.

“Fuel costs to generate electricity have more than tripled over the last year, which is a challenge faced by energy providers across the country,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Our rates in North Carolina are far below the national average, and we’re doing everything we can to keep customer bills as low as possible.”

Duke’s pair of requests reflect the two primary components of a customer’s electric bill: the base rate and the fuel rate.

The base rate covers the company’s cost to operate and maintain the electric system, including the “opportunity to earn a fair return for investors,” company spokesman Bill Norton explained.

The 16% in phased-in hikes Duke applied for in January would apply to forecast cost increases related to base expenses, while the more immediate 16% increase would cover higher spending on fuel.

Duke Energy Carolinas serves about 2 million households and businesses in central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte, Durham and the Triad.

‘Increases and decreases’

Overall, Duke paid more than $3.1 billion for fuel it used to create electricity in 2022, including more than $1.7 million for natural gas, according to documents filed with the utilities commission. Natural gas costs last year alone were nearly as much as the $1.84 million the company paid for all fuel in 2021.

Duke softened the blow slightly last year with $374 million in savings achieved through “aggressively managing fuel contracts to obtain the best price, significantly reducing the overall rate impact for customers,” the company said Wednesday.

Duke also noted that nuclear facilities, which generate about half of North Carolina electricity generation, helped to minimize fuel-cost volatility.

Fuel prices drove most of the cost increases in 2022, but Duke also burned about one-third more natural gas for the year than it did in 2021 as coal markets tightened, the company noted.

Duke plans to increase its use of natural gas to generate electricity as the company continues to shutter coal-fired power plants. Natural gas emits about half the carbon dioxide – the leading human cause of climate change – that burning coal does.

Duke considers the limited use of natural gas a bridge that will allow for the gradual incorporation of renewable energy, a strategy panned by critics.

The proposed fuel-related rate hike comes as one of Duke’s other companies, Piedmont Natural Gas, is requesting its second rate reduction in as many months. Norton, the Duke spokesman, noted that PNG can be more reactive to market volatility because it is able to adjust rates monthly while Duke is legally limited to requesting fuel-related rate changes annually.

“These reflect actual fuel costs – customers pay what we pay – leading to increases in some years and decreases in others, including residential rate reductions in eight out of 10 years before last year’s increase,” Norton added. “Our consistently low rates are a key economic advantage for North Carolina, and we remain fully focused on keeping energy costs as low as possible for our customers.”