Former Winston-Salem Journal sports editor Terry Oberle didn’t know what to make of the man he described as a “south Florida hippie” who walked into the office looking for a job. But Ed Campbell made an impression that day, and beyond.

“I remember when I hired him. I was a little skeptical because he came from south Florida and has long, beach sort of hair and looked like what I thought a south Florida hippie would look like, but wasn’t that long,” Oberle said. “But it was longer than mine.

“But he was a great interview, and I don’t know if I hired him on the spot, but didn’t take long,” he said. “He walked out the door. I said, ‘OK, that guy’s good.’”

Campbell, 66, who had two stints working for the Journal and the News & Record of Greensboro, died overnight Tuesday. The exact cause of death hasn’t been determined. He is survived by his wife, Susan, three daughters and a granddaughter and a number of relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road. Friends and former colleagues can join in a celebration of Campbell’s life at Foothills Brewing on Fourth Street between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Ed was a great teammate at both the News & Record and Journal,” said Journal Managing Editor Jeri Young. “He also loved his family. The last time I talked to him, he showed me pictures of his granddaughter. He was so proud of her and his children.”

Initially, it was Campbell’s job to lay out the sports pages for the two newspapers. Oberle said he was especially adept at that job and all that came with it.

“Dependability was his main ability, for want of a better word. He was knowledgeable, too. Very knowledgeable, which is about different sports, which you can’t always find in sportswriters,” he said. “He loved baseball, of course ... but he also knew about other stuff. He paid attention to things. He was dependable, and he paid attention to what was going on in the world.”

What surely endeared Campbell to Oberle was the fact that when he walked out of the office for the day, he wouldn’t hear from him until he returned to work the next day.

“And if something happened regarding a subject during the course of the day, he didn’t have to call me and say ‘Is this important?’ He knew it,” Oberle said.

In addition to being proficient on the desk, he was a devoted family man, and Oberle believes that helped him perform the job. Since the birth of his granddaughter, he regularly and proudly shared the latest photos of her with co-workers.

“He was a great family man. Loved his kids,” Oberle said. “One way we connected was he had three daughters. I had four. And he was very proud of his daughters. Got stories almost every day. They are incredibly bright kids.”

Phil Hrichak, another former Journal sports editor, recalls people asking Campbell if he was ready to walk away from the keyboard and monitor.

“Every time somebody asked him if he was retiring, he’s like ‘No, I love the job. I love the people I work with.’ And, you know, I mean, he was really good at it. He had the perfect personality for it,” Hrichak said.

Doug Mead also worked with Campbell, and both men shared a love of baseball. Mead is a Mets fan, and Campbell was devoted to the Pirates, who for a while were challenging for the lead in the National League Central Division. Mead said while they cheered on different teams, they never let it affect their work relationship.

“Just a great editor, but an even better person,” Mead said.

Longtime Journal sports columnist Lenox Rawlings said he could call Campbell from anywhere at any hour and suggest a change to his copy, and even with the deadline approaching, he would take the time to discuss it and make something happen.

“He enjoyed perfecting the details and the words and the grammar,” Rawlings said. “He cared.”

As did Oberle, Rawlings referred to Campbell’s “wonderful family, full of exceptional women.” He enjoyed seeing John Prine live, and was enthusiastic about talking about the 1960 World Series, when the Pirates beat the Yankees in Game 7 when Bill Mazeroski hit his memorable walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth, and the outfield clock at Forbes Field told the time, which was 3:35 p.m.

“He was a beautiful guy,” Rawlings said.