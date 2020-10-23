3 newcomers take on 3 established incumbents in Forsyth County commissioners District B race

Changes he would like to see in the county include eliminating parking minimums; legalizing six-unit homes on all single-family properties; legalizing dense, walkable communities; affordable housing; more money for schools; at least a $15-hourly wage for school and county employees; and the removal of racial barriers.

He said he supports the Rails Coalition’s demands to defund police and seek repreparations for the Black community of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.

Gloria D. Whisenhunt

Whisenhunt said her top priorities are to be an active, energetic commissioner and a voice for the taxpayers.

She said the most important thing to Forsyth’s economic development is to have the lowest taxes possible and good services.

Whisenhunt said the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is still dealing with COVID-19 and its effects on the county but believes it prepared well for the pandemic and has spent COVID money from the federal government in a responsible manner.

She said the commissioners are still doing the work of the people of Forsyth County, including the start of a new courthouse and a new library.