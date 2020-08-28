State Republican legislative leaders proposed Friday a $50 a week increase in unemployment insurance benefits to North Carolinians through the end of the year.
The benefits are drawn mostly by people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The recommendation from Sens. Chuck Edwards of Buncombe and Paul Newton of Cabarrus comes as the GOP-controlled legislature prepares for the next phase of the 2020 session that begins Wednesday.
The session's main focus will be on allocating the remaining portions of the $3.5 billion the state received from the federal CARES Act funding. The majority of those funds were dedicated in late March.
"With a high unemployment rate, it's not easy for someone who loses a job to go out and quickly find another one," Edwards and Newton said in a joint statement.
The state's jobless rate was 8.5% in July, up from 7.5% in June, but down from 12.8% in May.
"Recognizing that reality, Republicans in the House and Senate support boosting assistance for every unemployment insurance recipient by more than $200 per month," the senators said.
The GOP proposal "is a positive step in that there is an acknowledgement from Republican leadership that something has to be done now to boost support for affected North Carolinians," said Bill Rowe, deputy director of advocacy at the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center.
The maximum weekly benefit amount has been $350 since July 2013, when a GOP super-majority lowered it from $535 as part of its strategy for paying off a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments.
The average approved North Carolina UI claimant currently receives $278 a week. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
Both Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, have said they would support a maximum $400 state regular weekly UI benefit.
The state provides currently a maximum of 12 weeks of regular UI benefits.
Cooper said Aug. 21 he prefers expanding the weekly benefit amount to $500 and the number of regular benefit weeks from 12 to 24.
By comparison, Georgia typically provides 14 weeks, but raised it to 26 for at least the duration of the pandemic. South Carolina offers 20, and Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia have 26.
"I know we've been hearing from North Carolinians struggling to get by on just the state (UI) benefits since late July," Rowe said.
"I imagine the Republican leadership has as well."
Benefits
The state began the pandemic period in mid-March with about $3.85 billion in its UI Trust Fund.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, $1.63 billion in state UI benefits have been paid, according to the state Division of Employment Security.
The latest DES report has the bulk of the $7.11 billion in UI payments, at $4.71 billion, coming from the $600 federal weekly UI supplement contained in the pandemic unemployment compensation program.
That program began in early April and ran for 10 weeks until Congress allowed it to expire July 26 for most recipients.
State Republican legislators say about $900 million to $1 billion has been drawn from the state UI Trust Fund.
"While other states are going broke, North Carolina is in a very strong position to withstand this recession," GOP Reps. Dean Arp of Union and John Szoka of Cumberland, said in the GOP statement.
"That's because of smart budgeting decisions for the past decade."
However, left-leaning unemployment advocates have said the bulk of the UI Trust Fund was gained from North Carolina having one of the stingiest UI payouts the past seven years.
"If the labor market is as bad as Sens. Edwards and Newton say, why aren't they championing broader reforms to deal with the COVID-19 fueled recession?" asked John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research firm specializing in economic and social policy.
"Why are they not supporting an increase in the maximum benefit duration given that they seem to be saying that hard times will be with us well into the future?"
Quinterno said having a $50 per week increase in state benefits represent an 18% boost "demonstrates just how meager North Carolina's UI system has become."
Quinterno said Cooper's latest proposal "is a serious one that begins to wrestle with the problems confronting an insurance system that was intentionally broken. It attempts to fix some of those problems on a more permanent basis, while also being mindful of (employer UI) tax issues."
"The Republican proposal, in contrast, is very much a gimmick that attempts to create the appearance of doing something without doing much at all."
Assistance
North Carolina received approval Aug. 22 for a high-profile federal extended unemployment supplement known as the Lost Wages Assistance program. The state is set to receive $322.7 million.
The Cooper administration said Friday the three $300 payments — covering the weeks of Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15 — could begin next week for qualified unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.
"The legislature’s fiscal frugality over the past decade gives today’s lawmakers flexibility to make this type of change," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"What remains to be seen is whether Gov. Cooper and legislative Democrats will accept this proposal, or work in good faith to reach a compromise that’s closer to their position."
Given it is about 10 weeks to the Nov. 3 general election, Kokai said UI state benefits could be a pivotal legislative campaign issue, along with coronavirus/health care concerns.
“Democrats could decide not to bargain," Kokai said. "They might think it’s more valuable for the current election campaign to paint Republicans as unwilling to do enough to help the unemployed.
"In that case, unemployed workers would end up much like public school teachers during the last budget fight.
"Instead of getting a boost, they would get nothing — all because Democrats are uninterested in making a deal.”
