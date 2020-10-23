A caravan of vehicles with Trump supporters will travel Saturday through Winston-Salem

A caravan of vehicles carrying supporters of President Donald Trump will travel Saturday through Winston-Salem, an organizer said Friday.
Trump supporters will gather rain or shine at 9 a.m. Saturday at the 311 Speedway in Pine Hall, which is in southeastern Stokes County, said Paul Simpson, an organizer for what he described as the Trump Train.
A procession of trucks, cars and motorcycles is scheduled to leave the speedway at 10:30 a.m., said Simpson, who lives in rural Guilford County. The caravan will travel through Madison, Stokesdale, Walkertown, Winston-Salem, High Point, Archdale and Summerfield, Simpson said.
He declined to reveal the specific route that the caravan will take, citing safety concerns for the participants.
The caravan will travel west on Salem Parkway into Winston-Salem and turn left onto Peters Creek Parkway South, Simpson said.
The caravan also may travel through Lexington, Simpson said. The vehicles' drivers will turn on their headlines and flashers during their trip, he said.
The participants are supporting Trump, a Republican, who is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The group also is supporting Republican candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and Congressional seats, Simpson said.
"We just support the president," Simpson said. "We are people who believe that Trump has the best way for this country. We are not trying to harm anybody or offend anybody. Everybody has a right to speak their own mind in this country."
During their trip, the participants will obey all traffic laws and will stay in the slowest lanes on four-lane highways, Simpson said.
No state and local law-enforcement agencies will escort the caravan, he said.
Winston-Salem police will not monitor the caravan through the city on Saturday, police Lt. John Morris said.
However, the police department's field commanders are aware of the procession, he said.
