A caravan of vehicles with Trump supporters will travel Saturday through Winston-Salem

A caravan of vehicles carrying supporters of President Donald Trump will travel Saturday through Winston-Salem, an organizer said Friday.

Trump supporters will gather rain or shine at 9 a.m. Saturday at the 311 Speedway in Pine Hall, which is in southeastern Stokes County, said Paul Simpson, an organizer for what he described as the Trump Train.

A procession of trucks, cars and motorcycles is scheduled to leave the speedway at 10:30 a.m., said Simpson, who lives in rural Guilford County. The caravan will travel through Madison, Stokesdale, Walkertown, Winston-Salem, High Point, Archdale and Summerfield, Simpson said.

He declined to reveal the specific route that the caravan will take, citing safety concerns for the participants.

The caravan will travel west on Salem Parkway into Winston-Salem and turn left onto Peters Creek Parkway South, Simpson said.

The caravan also may travel through Lexington, Simpson said. The vehicles' drivers will turn on their headlines and flashers during their trip, he said.