About 2,500 people walk with NBA star Chris Paul to an early-voting site at WSSU

"For me, it's always good to be home — to see my family," Paul said.

Paul voted Monday in Los Angeles, he said. His wife took a photograph of Paul casting his vote.

"It's one of those things that never gets old," Paul said of voting. "It makes you feel like an adult."

Paul, 35, played basketball at West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University. After his sophomore season, Paul left Wake Forest for the NBA. He now plays point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder and takes two communications classes at WSSU.

Voting "is something bigger than me," Paul said to the reporters.

Paul said that his commitment to voting shows college students how important their votes are.

Paul considers himself a resident of Winston-Salem, and he welcomed the opportunity to interact with WSSU students, he said.

"Even though I've seen a lot of stuff, and I travel and you've seen me on TV, at the end of the day, my foundation will be always rooted here in Winston-Salem," Paul said. "The biggest thing for me is for people to see me, touch me and talk to me."