Authorities find woman's body in Wilkes County; Investigators say the death is a homicide

Authorities in Wilkes County found a dead body this week in the Roaring River community, and investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

The body was found on private property in the White Plains Road area about 50 miles west of Winston-Salem, Sheriff Chris Shew of Wilkes County told the Wilkes Journal Patriot. The death is being treated as a homicide, and there is a suspect, Shew told the newspaper.

The body was found about 1 p.m. Monday after Wilkes County sheriff's deputies and Wilkesboro police, the newspaper reported. The State Bureau of Investigation also is assisting in the probe.

The body has been exposed to the weather and appears to have been at the location for more than a week, Shew told the newspaper. The sheriff declined to comment on whether the body is connected to any missing people in the region.

The Alleghany News reported this week that Kadejuia Nicole Hamilton, 26, a former Wilkes County resident who lived in Sparta, was reported missing by her friends on Oct. 10.

A 2012 graduate of Wilkes Central High School, Hamilton was reportedly living in North Wilkesboro until about five months ago, according to the Journal Patriot.

Anyone with information about Hamilton's whereabouts or her disappearance can call Sparta police at 336-372-4252.

