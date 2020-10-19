Besse, Zenger fight hard to win redrawn 74th District in Forsyth County

Democrat Dan Besse and Republican Jeff Zenger are fighting hard to win District 74 in the N.C. House, with political control of the House potentially at stake in the contest.
Redrawn for the 2020 election, District 74 has a GOP lean based on past voting records, but analysts have called the seat one that Democrats could potentially flip.
"Extremism by top Republican leadership in Washington is haunting Republicans at every level now," Besse said, commenting on a trend of blue-turning suburban voters that some political analysts see shaping up. Besse thinks that such a wave could reach down to his contest.
Zenger's not taking anything for granted.
"I don't care if it is R plus 24 or D plus six," Zenger said, using the lingo of political odds-makers. "I'm going to run like it is dead even or behind. This has been such a different year. I don't think anyone really knows. In knocking on doors, we have found a response."
Outside money has blasted Besse as a proponent of "defunding" police, and Zenger runs with those claims as well.
It's not true, Besse points out, noting that he explicitly rejected the concept of defunding police when it came before the council.
"The claims that I support defunding the police were utter and complete lies," Besse said. "I have never supported defunding the police and never will, and I have been endorsed by the N.C. Police Benevolent Association. Local law enforcement knows I have their backs."
Zenger cites Besse's support in June for a measure to move $1 million from the police budget to social programs. A journal reporter pointed out that the money appeared available because of unfilled police positions, and that the council in the end didn't take the money because it was needed to pay police overtime. But Zenger didn't back away from his incorrect claim.
Besse's main points of attack in the campaign are on the issues of health care and public school spending.
Besse supports a Medicaid expansion, something the GOP-dominated General Assembly has resisted. Under the Affordable Care Act ("Obamacare"), states could expand Medicare coverage and reap additional federal dollars — dollars that Besse says the GOP is irrationally leaving on the table.
"By refusing to accept Medicaid expansion funding, the GOP leadership has created a health care gap that affects 600,000 North Carolinians," Besse said. "I am getting positive feedback on expanding Medicaid to cover 25,000 uncovered Forsyth County residents and create 2,000 jobs in our health care fields."
Zenger that his stance on Medicaid expansion would have to depend on the details of whatever specifics are proposed.
"I don't think it is good to make health care one size fits all," said Zenger, who owns a construction business. "When Obamacare went into effect, our rates tripled and I could not afford it. I had to do something different. We need to try to do as much as we can to create options."
Zenger said the choice is whether to "come around and telling everyone what's best for them, or give them the options and let them decide what's best for them.
Like Besse, Zenger puts education near the top of his to-do list. He is a strong proponent of school choice and thinks vouchers or other means should be explored to give parents as many choices as possible.
"I raised four kids," Zenger said. "We used public, we used private, we used homeschooling. We used dual enrollment. I would love to see an opportunity for parents to do more of that."
Recalling time past when he did urban ministry in Baltimore, Zenger said he saw lots of kids who had great parents but were "trapped in underperforming schools."
Besse accuses the state's GOP leadership of letting school teacher pay and the state's educational standing nationally to "collapse."
"In addition to the failure to fully fund the K-12 system, this legislature has taken public university costs well beyond the reach of the average family," Besse said. "Students are going in and coming out with unsupportable levels of school debt."
Besse accuses Zenger of being "an enthusiastic supporter of defunding public schools to subsidize private schools." Besse said Zenger would have to take money from public schools for his school choice ideas, and that Zenger "does not make any mention of protecting school funding."
Zenger said he's not sure how he would pay for more school choice, but that "there could be a lot of different ways to do it." He mentioned that some private schools designate spots for families who can't afford to pay.
At any rate, Zenger said, "I don't have any plan to defund the public schools. (Besse) is just making stuff up."
Zenger believes the Cooper administration has clamped down too hard on businesses trying to make it in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We need to trust our people a little more," Zenger said. "People will protect their customers. Nobody wants your client to get sick. We didn't give some of these people an option to do it. We could have been a little more aggressive. We could have opened some of this stuff this summer. A lot of restaurants are not coming back. There is nobody out there who has a business plan on how to operate at 50%."
Besse said state Republicans, particularly gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest, are wrongly downplaying masks, holding big rallies and calling for everything to open up completely.
"The complete irresponsibility of handling the COVID epidemic is hanging around the neck of every Republican like an albatross," Besse said, noting that COVID-19 "is a deadly and highly communicable disease that has already killed 210,000 Americans with more dying every day."
Although social issues have not loomed large in the race, Zenger is opposed to abortion while Besse, who formerly worked for Planned Parenthood, is pro-choice.
Besse touts his environmental stances, opposing more use of fossil fuels and calling for more use of solar and wind power. He favors improved "green" transportation options including public transit, and cites his long work over the years on state environmental commissions.
Zenger makes a point of showing his support for Second Amendment gun rights on his campaign page, although said in an interview that he doesn't see any big threats looming to those rights at the present.
"We have been involved with all kinds of shooting sports over the years," he said.
The candidates do have this in common: both have served on their municipal governing bodies. Besse is a member of the Winston-Salem City Council whose term will end in December whether he wins or loses in the 74th. Zenger was a member of the Lewisville Town Council but did not seek re-election in 2019.
