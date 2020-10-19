Besse, Zenger fight hard to win redrawn 74th District in Forsyth County

Zenger said he's not sure how he would pay for more school choice, but that "there could be a lot of different ways to do it." He mentioned that some private schools designate spots for families who can't afford to pay.

At any rate, Zenger said, "I don't have any plan to defund the public schools. (Besse) is just making stuff up."

Zenger believes the Cooper administration has clamped down too hard on businesses trying to make it in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to trust our people a little more," Zenger said. "People will protect their customers. Nobody wants your client to get sick. We didn't give some of these people an option to do it. We could have been a little more aggressive. We could have opened some of this stuff this summer. A lot of restaurants are not coming back. There is nobody out there who has a business plan on how to operate at 50%."

Besse said state Republicans, particularly gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest, are wrongly downplaying masks, holding big rallies and calling for everything to open up completely.