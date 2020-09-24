Both Republican members of NC Board of Elections resign day after election settlement

The two Republican members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections resigned Wednesday night, citing their concerns over a legal settlement that addresses several voting issues.
David Black and Ken Raymond's resignations come 41 days before the Nov. 3 general election.
There are five members on the board. The remaining three members are Democrats. All members, including Black and Raymond, had agreed to the proposed settlement.
"We appreciate their service to the State Board, particularly the knowledge and perspective they provided from their years of service as members of county boards of elections," said Patrick Gannon, the Board of Elections spokesman.
The elections board announced Tuesday that it had tentatively reached a settlement with a advocacy group representing retirees that had sued over the state's various rules for mail-in voting.
The settlement, if approved by a judge, would create new rules to make it easier for people to fix mistakes on their mail-in ballots. It also would extend the amount of time after the election that absentee ballots could come in and still be counted.
The elections board unanimously agreed to the settlement, but faced criticism from North Carolina's top GOP lawmakers after it was announced. They said it could open the door to voter fraud.
Raymond said he couldn't continue serving on the board because he felt he was misled during the settlement proceedings. He listed several provisions where he said he was "led to believe" certain things that proved not to be true.
"It is impossible to have true bipartisanship when both sides of the political aisle do not have the important and vital information needed to make the right decisions," Raymond said in his resignation letter.
Raymond, of Winston-Salem, joined the board in 2018.
Meanwhile, Black, of Concord, had a lengthy list of objections to board actions related to this year's election, not only about the settlement but about decisions that have been made since he joined the board Jan. 31, 2019.
"I can only offer that I did my best to act to reach consensus to make sensible decisions while knowing that the vote most likely would end up 3-2," Black wrote in his resignation letter. "These recent decisions have made it untenable for me to remain as member."
Gannon, in his statement, said the proposed settlement came after lawyers briefed all board members "before and during last week's closed session meeting."
"The agency's legal staff, who are civil servants, provide thorough legal memos to the board prior to every board meeting and answer any questions board members have about matters that come before the board," the statement said.
Mail-in voting is expected to increase dramatically this year because of coronavirus health concerns.
With more than a month still to go until Election Day, more than 170,000 North Carolinians have already voted by mail -- nearly as many as in all of 2016. And nearly 1 million voters have requested a ballot by mail.
"Voters deserve certainty," Damon Circosta, the Democratic chairman of the elections board, said in a press release announcing the settlement. "Our board, both Democrats and Republicans, agreed unanimously to make these commonsense changes to our process amid the Covid-19 pandemic. We have ensured that our election process is secure and accessible."
Under current rules, mail-in ballots wouldn't be counted unless they are both postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 3, and also received by state officials within three days -- by Nov. 6. This settlement would push that final date back to Nov. 12, giving nearly an extra week for ballots to arrive.
N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican from Rockingham County, said the changes could invite fraud by letting people essentially skirt the state's requirements for having a witness to vote by mail.
State elections officials said the changes simply mean that for many of the most common errors people can make, they wouldn't have to go through the process of requesting a new ballot and starting from scratch.
Instead, they would be able to fill out some paperwork to fix the problem. County officials would contact them and ask them to sign an affidavit with the missing information.
The governor appoints election board members, choosing them from a list of nominees from the state party chair, according to the Board of Elections website.
