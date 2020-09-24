Both Republican members of NC Board of Elections resign day after election settlement

Raymond said he couldn't continue serving on the board because he felt he was misled during the settlement proceedings. He listed several provisions where he said he was "led to believe" certain things that proved not to be true.

"It is impossible to have true bipartisanship when both sides of the political aisle do not have the important and vital information needed to make the right decisions," Raymond said in his resignation letter.

Raymond, of Winston-Salem, joined the board in 2018.

Meanwhile, Black, of Concord, had a lengthy list of objections to board actions related to this year's election, not only about the settlement but about decisions that have been made since he joined the board Jan. 31, 2019.

"I can only offer that I did my best to act to reach consensus to make sensible decisions while knowing that the vote most likely would end up 3-2," Black wrote in his resignation letter. "These recent decisions have made it untenable for me to remain as member."

Gannon, in his statement, said the proposed settlement came after lawyers briefed all board members "before and during last week's closed session meeting."