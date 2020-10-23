Chris Paul to appear at voting event Tuesday at WSSU

NBA star Chris Paul, a student at Winston-Salem State University, will lead the university's March to the Polls Part 2 on Tuesday.

The march begins at 5 p.m. at the Clock Tower on campus and participants will walk to the Anderson Center, which is one of 17 early voting sites in Forsyth County.

The event will include a disc jockey and food trucks with free food beginning at 4 p.m. at the Anderson Center, WSSU said in a statement.

The event is open to city residents.

Paul, 35, played at West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University. He's been active in politics, appearing with Joe Biden at an event in Charlotte last month.

Paul left Wake Forest after his sophomore season, but graduated a few years later.

He is taking a class at WSSU.

