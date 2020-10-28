Chris Paul to join voting advocates for Thursday's event to distribute PPE at early-voting site in Winston-Salem

NBA star Chris Paul will join a coalition of voting advocates Thursday to encourage local residents to vote at the Brown-Douglass Community Center to cast their ballots in the early-voting period.

Paul will help distribute masks, hand sanitizer and refreshments to the voters.

The event will be held at noon at the Piney Grove Baptist Church at 4715 Indiana Ave. in Winston-Salem.

"We already have hit a record number of early voters and we still have a long way to go," said the Rev. Anthony Spearman, president of the N.C. NAACP. "I am hopeful that events like this, utilizing the influence of Chris Paul and others will assure that everyone utilizes their God given right to vote."

Paul’s visit comes as a part of a two-day, direct voter engagement tour to motivate voter turnout in the state, the coalition said in a statement, For months, as a part of the Protect Our Vote coalition, these organizations have been working to register voters, provide PPE, recruit poll monitors, staff voter information hotlines, and hold virtual training events aimed at combating voter intimidation and suppression.

As part of Thursday’s Day of Action, Black Voters Matter’s 'Blackest Bus in America' will also be on-site. The bus has been touring states across the country to engage local voters on the issues impacting their communities in the lead-up to Election Day.

