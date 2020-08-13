As the Forsyth County Republican Party prepares to fill a vacant N.C. House District 74 seat on an interim basis, its former representative has endorsed a local lawyer for the role.
Wes Schollander, a general practice attorney with Schollander Law Offices, has been recommended by former Rep. Debra Conrad, who retired from the seat July 31.
The party plans to vote on Conrad's successor at Monday's executive committee meeting.
Schollander's main political experience has been serving on the nonpartisan county Soil and Water Conservation District as a supervisor. He was re-appointed by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in December 2018 where he serves as vice chairman.
He has served as head general counsel for the county GOP Party the past 10 years, as well as on multiple party committees.
Schollander, a graduate of Wake Forest School of Law, focuses his practice in the areas of bankruptcy, family law, criminal law and traffic court.
Conrad called Schollander "an exemplary public servant and one who will work efficiently and effectively."
Schollander said Conrad has been a major influence on his political aspirations.
"When Rep. Conrad asked me to complete the remainder of her term, I felt like it was an extreme honor to not only accept the request, but also serve the constituents of District 74," Schollander said in a statement.
Schollander is the second declared candidate for the District 74 seat. Businessman Jay Allred declared his candidacy July 29.
"To be considered for Rep. Conrad's seat, a candidate must contact the nominating committee," said Aaron Berlin, chairman of the county Republican Party.
"The nominating committee will submit their nomination to the party. The executive committee, who live in Rep. Conrad's district, will vote on the candidates. Other candidates may be submitted on the floor."
The legislature’s redistricting map that goes into effect in January has District 74 taking in southwestern Forsyth and reaching into Winston-Salem at various points.
Although the district includes strongly Republican parts of western Forsyth, it also includes substantial areas of dependably Democratic voting on the southwestern side of Winston-Salem.
Jeff Zenger won the GOP primary for what is an open District 74 seat. He is running against Democrat Dan Besse, a Winston-Salem city councilman, in the November general election.
However, according to Conrad, Zenger is not eligible for appointment to the District 74 seat since he does not live within the current district boundaries.
Allred has lived in Forsyth for 30 years. He has two daughters who graduated from Reagan High School. He is owner and publisher of Triad Golf Today magazine and the head girls’ golf coach at Reagan.
“I believe my small business experience, legislative experience and relationship with the legislature puts me in the best position to ensure Forsyth residents still have a strong voice in the legislature during these hard times,” Allred said in a statement.
Conrad said she chose to endorse Schollander "knowing that someone as honorable and as capable as Wes will be taking my place makes my leaving the state house an easier departure."
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, also endorsed Schollander's nomination, saying Conrad and Schollander "have very similar political philosophies."
"Wes has volunteered countless hours as head of counsel for the local party, serving under five chairmen over the last 10 years," Lambeth said.
The General Assembly is scheduled to resume the 2020 session Sept. 2.
The main focus is expected to be determining priorities for spending another round of federal CARES Act funding.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday he is urging the Republican-controlled legislature during the session to pass legislation that would increase state unemployment benefits from 12 to 24 weeks of regular benefits, and the maximum weekly benefit from $350 to $500.
Conrad, a four-term House legislator, announced in November she would not seek reelection. Her term ends in early January.
Resigning allows Conrad, who owns a marketing firm in Winston-Salem, to begin a six-month cooling-off period — as required by state law — before being able to register as a lobbyist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.