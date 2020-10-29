Cooper rakes in millions more than Forest in election leadup

RALEIGH — Democrats in top North Carolina statewide races are substantially outraising Republicans this election cycle, with millions being spent by outside groups supporting their candidacies.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper took in more than $17 million for his reelection campaign between July 1 and Oct. 17, according to the latest quarterly filing due this week at the State Board of Elections. Cooper's total is much higher than the nearly $4 million raised during that time by his Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

Cooper, who has gotten high marks from fellow Democrats for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, has put his money to work by flooding the airwaves with messages criticizing his opponent for not taking the virus as seriously as he believes the lieutenant governor should.

Forest has struggled to keep up on television with the incumbent, but his message in seeking to attract voters is focusing on more aggressive reopening of schools and businesses.