Cunningham inches back into public as Army confirms probe

Flake did not explain why the Army is investigating or how Cunningham’s relationship with the woman might affect his military career. Adultery has long been a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Last year the wording was broadened to include any “extramarital sexual contact.” Service members can face a maximum penalty of dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of pay and confinement for a year.

Cunningham and his campaign had been largely quiet since he acknowledged the texts last Friday night, and apologized while seeking privacy for his family. But that changed Wednesday with comments by him and his allies, who at least for now have erased uncertainty about how he will campaign in the final weeks.

Cunningham campaign spokesperson Rachel Petri said in a news release that the candidate “will participate in this process," a reference to the military investigation — but she also immediately noted that it “does not change the stakes of this election or the need for new leaders who will fight for the issues North Carolinians care about.”