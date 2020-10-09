Cunningham won't directly address possible other affairs

"Cal Cunningham — what else is he hiding?" the leadership fund's ad says.

Like another virtual speech he gave on Wednesday, Cunningham again on Friday pushed back at Tillis, accusing the Republican of using the incident to draw voters away from his record as a senator. Friday's online event began with Cunningham speaking with representatives of a union and teacher lobbying group and a small business operator about additional COVID-19 relief that he blames Tillis for failing to deliver.

"I'm hearing from North Carolinians that are telling me in no uncertain terms that they want their Senate candidate talking about the issues like those that we're talking about right here today. People are tired of hearing about personal issues," he said.

Tillis, still recovering at his North Carolina home after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, has said it's Cunningham who has made integrity and truthfulness campaign issues through his own words and narrative of rooting out corruption while a military lawyer.