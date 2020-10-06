Cunningham's relationship with consultant extended beyond texts.

“A few months back, I displayed a lapse in judgment by engaging in a relationship with Cal Cunningham during a period of marital separation,” Guzman Todd said. “The relationship spanned several months and consisted primarily of a series of text exchanges and an in-person encounter." She did not elaborate, but her text messages described the intimacy.

Cunningham's campaign declined to comment on the newly disclosed texts or on Guzman Todd's statement.

The campaign instead pointed to a statement issued on Friday and confirmed the authenticity of those texts at the time.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter," Cunningham, who has two teenage children and has been married for two decades, said at the time.

Democratic control of the Senate will be vital if Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidency. Without it, he can be assured that the Republican majority will reject his plans to expand health care access, make significant investment in green energy and rewrite the tax code so that wealthy Americans shoulder more of the burden.