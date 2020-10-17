 Skip to main content
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to visit in Kernersville Monday to campaign for his father
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to visit in Kernersville Monday to campaign for his father

Donald Trump Jr., speaks as he tapes his speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24.

 The Associated Press

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the Republican president, is scheduled to visit Kernersville on Monday to campaign for his father who is running for re-election.

Trump Jr. will speak at 6 p.m. at Salem-One Inc., according to the president's campaign website. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Trump Jr., 42, will hold a "Make America Great Again" event at the printing, packaging and direct-mail company at 1155 Distribution Court.

President Donald Trump held an outdoor rally Sept. 8 at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem. A crowd of 7,000 to 9,000 people attended the event.

Trump is running for a second term as president against Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee and a former vice president.

On Monday, the president is scheduled to hold campaign events in Prescott, Ariz. and Tuscon, Ariz., according to his campaign's website.

In his recent speeches for his father, Trump Jr. has criticized Biden and the news media, according to news reports. The president's son also has spoken about the current election cycle, the economy, public safety and the military.

Trump Jr. has also advocated that Trump supporters join what he describes as an election army to monitor the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3, according to news reports.

The president has said he's concerned that absentee ballots will result in widespread voter fraud without presenting any evidence to support his claim.

