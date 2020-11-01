Graham rally organizer plans Election Day march

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the time passed, police said they released the spray toward the ground not "directly" toward any participant.

The "I Am Change" march to the polls was organized by Drumwright and began as a march from a local church to the courthouse.

Drumwright said the group was permitted to stand in the courthouse square and was escorted through the streets by the police. He also said that the group had "no intention" of having the rally in the street.

Lindsay Ayling, a graduate student and anti-racism activist who participated in the rally, told The Associated Press police used tear gas indiscriminately and without reason on the crowd, including on children.

"The police were looking for excuses to use pepper spray and arrest members of the crowd," she said.

Saturday was the last day to vote early in North Carolina, a key battleground President Donald Trump needs to win to boost his prospects of defeating Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called the incident "unacceptable."

"Peaceful demonstrators should be able to have their voices heard and voter intimidation in any form cannot be tolerated," Cooper said on twitter.

A Confederate monument outside the Alamance County courthouse has been a local target for demonstrations since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police in May. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes.