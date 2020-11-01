Graham rally organizer plans march on Election Day

Police also said attendees paused in the roadway for about nine minutes, creating traffic back ups “in all directions around court square."

At one point, the marchers held a moment of silence in the street in honor of George Floyd, the Black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this summer.

George Floyd's niece was slated to speak at the event, but the speeches were disrupted before she got a chance at the microphone.

After the moment of silence concluded, law enforcement told people to clear the road. Police said Saturday they issued several warnings to the crowd at Alamance County’s courthouse to move from the roadway before releasing using the pepper-spray foggers and later arresting eight people. Police said they gave the crowd a five-minute warning to leave the roadway.

A press release from the department said the march organized by Drumwright didn't have permission to block traffic. Drumwright initially asked police and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office if authorities could block the roadway for the rally members, but that request was never completed because Drumwright “missed the deadline," Graham police said.

The “I Am Change” march to the polls was organized by Drumwright and began as a march from a local church to the courthouse.