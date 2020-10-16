How many thousands showed up to vote in Forsyth County on the first day of early voting?

The numbers are not strictly comparable because the number of early-voting sites has varied from election to election. In 2012 and 2016, early voting on the first day was only at the central elections office in downtown Winston-Salem. In 2018, there were 11 sites on the first day, six fewer than on Thursday.

Still, Tsujii said the big turnout on the first day was no surprise.

"The first-day excitement of early voting certainly contributed to the high turnout we experienced yesterday," Tsujii said on Friday. "We typically expect a large turnout on the first day of early voting."

The N.C. State Board of Elections said that as of 1:30 p.m. on Friday, North Carolina voters had cast 570,019 ballots by mail. As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, 570,070 people had cast ballots in person during early voting.

With more than two weeks remaining until Election Day on Nov. 3, more than 15% of the state's voters had cast their ballots by Friday afternoon.

Compared with 2016, the state has 4% more early voting sites and will have an 80% increase in hours for early voting.

Forsyth County Democrats have cast more than 50% of the ballots cast in early voting so far, more than double the number of Republican and unaffiliated voters who have gone to the polls.