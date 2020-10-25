Krawiec, LeGrand fight for NC 31 in state senate

LeGrand doesn't deny signing the Future Now pledge, but points out that signers were committing to no specific legislation or policies. She said her conversation with a protester was an act of listening, not an endorsement.

"Part of leading is being open and hearing what other views are," LeGrand said. "My opponent has taken advantage of that. What leadership isn't is just taking things out of context just to scare people. I think the reason she wants to focus on this is that she is running away from her record. She is running for a fourth term. The lives of the people in our community are not demonstrably better."

Krawiec said she doesn't buy LeGrand's explanations: "Why would you retweet and support an organization that contradicts your beliefs?" she asked. "You believe that?"

Kawiec touts her work as chair of the health and human services appropriations committee in the state Senate as proof of success in passing good legislation.

"The Medicaid transition is scheduled to go live in July of 2021," Krawiec said, referring to a plan that transforms the system from a fee-for-service system to one of managed care.