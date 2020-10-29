Last day of early voting is Saturday in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

Anyone who's not registered to vote has only two days to cast a vote in the 2020 election.

More than half of Forsyth County's registered voters have already cast their ballots, and many more will do so on Tuesday, Election Day.

But the clock runs out on early voting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and that means the chance to both register and vote will end at the same time.

Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Tim Tsujii, the director of elections here, had another message anyone who is voting by mail needs to heed:

"Any voter who wants to return an absentee ballot is not allowed to return it to a polling place on Election Day," Tsujii said.

The county has been accepting absentee ballots at the early-voting sites, but when early voting ends, people either have to make sure their absentee ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day, or deliver it by hand to the central elections office in the Forsyth County Government Center by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Even if postmarked in time, the ballot still has to make it to the elections office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 to be counted.