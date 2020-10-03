Local Republican candidate distributes flyer urging Blacks to leave Democratic Party

Dr. Venkat "Ven" Challa of Lewisville, a Republican candidate running for the N.C. Senate District 32 seat, is distributing a flyer that urges Blacks to leave the Democratic Party and support his candidacy.

The flyer is being mailed to registered voters in the district, said Challa, a native of India who emigrated to the United States in 1974.

The flyer says in part, "After 55 years of total power in the big cities of America, Democrats have done irreparable damage to our Black nation, with poverty, bad housing, bad public-school system, high crime and severe social unrest, riots and violence.

"It's time for Blacks to abandon the democratic party, the original slaveholders and segregationists," the flyer said. "They do not deserve your support."

That message is an appeal for Blacks to vote for him as a Republican, Challa said.

The majority of African-American voters typically support Democratic candidates in local, state and national elections.

State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, the incumbent who is running for re-election for the District 32 seat, declined to comment on Challa's flyer.

"I can only speak for my campaign," Lowe said. "I can't speak for someone else's campaign."