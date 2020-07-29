Forsyth County businessman Jay Allred said Wednesday he is seeking approval from the county Republican Party to serve the remainder of retiring Rep. Debra Conrad’s term for the 2020 session.
Conrad, a four-term House legislator, said Tuesday she will resign from her House District 74 seat at 5 p.m. Friday. Her term is set to expire this year, and she had announced in November that she would not seek reelection.
Forsyth Republicans are likely to appoint her replacement in early August.
Allred has lived in Forsyth County for 30 years with two daughters who graduated from Reagan High School. He is owner and publisher of Triad Golf Today magazine and the head girls’ golf coach at Reagan.
“I believe the representative we appoint will need to hit the ground running and be able to be effective from Day One,” Allred said in a statement.
“I believe my small business experience, legislative experience and relationship with the legislature puts me in the best position to ensure Forsyth residents still have a strong voice in the legislature during these hard times.”
Allred posted in his Facebook page that “I have worked with (Sen.) Joyce Krawiec on College Athlete Protections and would like to continue this mission to provide a safe environment for students in our education system.”
Allred and his daughter, Victoria, who played collegiate golf at East Carolina, began lobbying in 2017 for state legislation to create a commission to “examine the needs and concerns of college students participating in athletics” in the UNC System.
Victoria Allred was removed from the ECU golf team during her sophomore year with the only explanation given being “athletic reasons.” She remained on scholarship.
A bill that created the commission became law in June 2018.
Allred lobbied for Senate Bill 335, which “would create protections for the rights of intercollegiate student-athletes” as recommended by the fair-treatment commission.
That bill also contained language that would have permitted charging in-state tuition costs for athletic scholarships to non-North Carolina residents. The bill was not heard in committee during the 2019 and 2020 sessions.
Conrad told the Journal her resignation decision is not health-related.
Instead, resigning on Friday allows Conrad, who owns a marketing firm in Winston-Salem, to begin a six-month cooling-off period — as required by state law — before being able to register as a lobbyist.
“Lobbying is one of the exciting opportunities I am considering, as I have too much energy and passion for politics to retire,” Conrad said. “I look forward to being back in Raleigh in a new role next year.
Jeff Zenger won the GOP primary for what is an open District 74 seat. He is running against Democrat Dan Besse, a Winston-Salem city councilman, in the November general election.
However, according to Conrad, Zenger is not eligible for appointment to her seat since he does not live within the current district boundaries.
The legislature’s redistricting map that goes into effect in January has District 74 taking in southwestern Forsyth and reaching into Winston-Salem at various points.
Although the district includes strongly Republican parts of western Forsyth, it also includes substantial areas of dependably Democratic voting on the southwestern side of Winston-Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.